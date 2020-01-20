Man shot, killed Sunday night at Aurora apartment, 3rd shooting in days

AURORA | Police say a man shot and killed Sunday night in east Aurora was a homicide.

Officers were called to a home on the 15600 block of East Caspian Circle at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday after reports of gunfire and a wounded male, according to Aurora Police spokesman Officer Anthony Camacho,

The address appears to be at the Cambrian Apartments complex.

Police found a man suffering a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but died from his injury, according to Camacho.

“This is a homicide,” Camacho said in a statement.

This is the third reported shooting incident in Aurora in a week. Early Saturday, a man was shot by “strangers” after being awakened in his apartment at The Courtyards at Buckley. Police say charges have been filed against a man and a woman in that shooting.

Another shooting at the same complex days earlier left five injured after gunfire erupted at a party.

“We are asking anyone with information to please call Agent T. Fredrickson at 303-739-6185,” Camacho said in a statement.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2000 by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.