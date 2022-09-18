Man shot, killed, inside his car Saturday afternoon

AURORA | Aurora police are asking for the public’s help in searching for whoever shot and killed an unidentified man inside a car Saturday afternoon in south-central.

Police were called to the area of East Tennessee Avenue and South Ironton Street at about 12:45 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting.

“When officers arrived, they found an adult male, seated in a vehicle suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound,” Aurora Police Sgt. Faith Goodrich said in a statement. “He was transported to the hospital and received care but sadly, he did not survive.”

Police said that despite interviews with witnesses and initial investigations, a suspect has not been identified nor arrested.

“Investigators are working to determine the facts and circumstances leading up to the shooting,” police said.

The identity of the slain man will be released by police at a later date.

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.