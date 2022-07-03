Man shot, killed in Aurora strip-mall parking lot early Sunday

AURORA | An unidentified man was shot and killed early Sunday while in a strip mall parking lot in east-central Aurora, according to police.

Police were called to the King Soopers strip mall at 15064 E. Mississippi Ave. at about 1:45 a.m. after reports of a shooting in the parking lot there.

“A man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries from being shot,” Aurora police spokesman Agent. Matthew Longshore said in a statement. “Tragically, he did not survive and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.”

After an initial investigation, police said the shooting suspect left the scene in a light-colored, four-door pickup truck, either a GMC or Chevrolet.

“There is no other suspect information at this time, and no arrests have been made,” Longshore said.

The identify of the slain man will be released later by coroner officials.

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.