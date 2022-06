AURORA | Few details were released after Aurora police said an unidentified man was shot while inside his car Tuesday night in east central Aurora.

Police said officers responded to reports of the shooting at about 8 p.m.

“One man shot in his car,” police said on social media. “He has serious injuries and was transported to the hospital.”

Police said investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting.

The area was closed to traffic while the investigation took place.