Man shot, injured Monday night in northwest Aurora

AURORA | An unidentified man was shot and wounded Monday night in northwest Aurora, police said.

Few details about the shooting were released, other than the man was “shot in an extremity” while at or near 1780 Boston St.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, suffering from “non-life-threatening injuries,” police said.

Police reported the shooting at about 8:30 p.m. on social media.

The shooting suspect drove away in a black sedan, possibly a Honda, but no license plate information was available, police said.

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.