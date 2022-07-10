Man shot, injured in Aurora hotel parking lot early Sunday

AURORA | An unidentified man was shot and injured early Sunday in the parking lot of an Aurora hotel, police said.

Police were called to the Crowne Plaza Hotel, 15500 E. 40th Avenue after reports of a shooting at about 1 a.m., police said in a social media post.

An unidentified man was taken to a nearby hospital with “serious” injuries, but he is expected to survive the shooting, police said.

“Investigation ongoing, no suspect info at this time,” police said.

No information was released.

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.