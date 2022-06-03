Man shot in the leg found in northwest Aurora alley Thursday evening

AURORA | An unidentified man was shot and wounded while in a northwest Aurora alley Thursday evening, according to Aurora police.

Police were called to the area near East Colfax Avenue and Alton Street at about 5:20 p.m. after reports of a shooting near there.

Police discovered a man in the alley behind 1522 Alton St. with a gunshot wound in the leg.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital. No information about a shooting suspect was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.