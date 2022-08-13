Man shot in leg late Friday while driving near Aurora’s Hoffman Park

AURORA | An unidentified man was shot in the leg and injured late Friday while driving in the area of Hoffman Park in north Aurora, police reported.

Police said the shooting occurred near Hoffman Boulevard and Racine Street about 15 minutes before midnight.

“A man was shot in the leg while driving in the area,” police said in a tweet. “His wound is non-life-threatening.”

Police said the shooting suspect fled the scene in a blue or gray SUV. No other details were released.

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.