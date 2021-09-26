Man shot in leg in Aurora Saturday night gives little detail to investigators

AURORA | A man shot in the leg who found his own way to a local hospital at about 10 p.m. Saturday offered no information to police about how he was injured, police said.

Police were called to the hospital after the man arrived for treatment, but when investigators arrived, they learned little about the incident.

“He will only say that it happened on Havana,” police said in a tweet. “No suspect or other information is available.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 730-913-7867. Tipsters are eligible for cash rewards.