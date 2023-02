AURORA | An unidentified man was shot in the arm Sunday morning in northwest Aurora.

“The injury isn’t life threatening,” police said in a tweet.

Police said the shooting occurred about 11 a.m. somewhere near Chester Street and East 17th Avenue.

Police said the man was shot “by an unknown suspect.”

The alley between East 17th and East 19th avenues between Clinton and Chester streets was closed for a few hours while police investigated.

No other details were released.