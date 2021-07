AURORA | Police said one person was shot at about 1 p.m. Friday after an altercation on the RTD 15L bus on Colfax and about Billings Street.

Apparently after and altercation broke out between two people, one shot the other.

“The two involved are adult males,” police said in a tweet. They were both transported to nearby hospital. Neither man’s injuries appeared to be life threatening.

Eastbound lanes on Colfax at I-225 were closed as police investigated.

No other details were released.