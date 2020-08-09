Man shot dead early Sunday at Aurora apartment, continuing violence trend

AURORA | An unidentified man was shot dead early Sunday at an Aurora apartment home, continuing an increase in violent crimes that have police and city officials worried.

Police said they were called to Centre Pointe apartments in the 200 block of South Joplin Circle after reports of a shooting there.

Officers discovered an adult male suffering a gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details were released later Sunday morning. The identity of the man will be released at a later date by Arapahoe County coroner officials, which is typical police procedure.

“No information about what led up to this shooting or details about the suspect(s) are available at this time,” police said in a statement.

Police have reported a nearly 3-fold increase in the murder rate for May through July compared to the year prior. In addition, Aurora, as well as other parts of the metro area have seen a sharp increase in violent attacks, including shootings and stabbings.

“That is certainly concerning,” said Councilperson Allison Hiltz, who serves as chair of the city council’s public safety policy committee. “I think that 250% increase is very alarming.”

The increase in crime mirrors that of other large cities in the United States since the onset of the pandemic crisis. The remarkable spike is the focus of this week’s Sentinel Colorado cover story: CRIME GOES VIRAL: Police and experts grasp for answers to spiraling violence.