Man shot dead early Sunday after altercation at northwest Aurora apartment

AURORA | A 52-year-old man was shot dead early Sunday during what police said was an altercation with another man at an apartment complex in northwest Aurora.

Police were called to The Bostonian apartments at about 6:15 a.m. to investigate reports of a man shot.

Officers encountered a man in his 50s suffering a gunshot wound, according to Aurora Police Spokesman Agent Matt Longshore.

“The man was transported to a local hospital where he has since been pronounced deceased,” Longshore said in a statement.

Police said it appears the shooting victim and another man were arguing, when he pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

“Detectives are actively working to positively identify the suspect, who left the scene prior to police arrival,” Longshore said. No arrests have been made.

The dead man will be identified by the Adams County coroner office at a later time, police said, which is standard Aurora police procedure.

“Detectives will continue interviewing witnesses but are asking anyone that may have observed this incident, and have not yet spoken to police, to please reach out to the Aurora Police Major Crimes Homicide Unit or the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867,” Longshore said. Tipsters can remain anonymous and collect up to $2,000.