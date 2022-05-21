Man shot dead, boy wounded, Saturday morning at party in south-central Aurora, police say

AURORA | An Aurora man was shot dead early Saturday and a boy was injured during a shooting at what police said was a party somewhere in or near an office complex in south-central Aurora.

Police were called to investigate the shooting at about 3:30 a.m. at 2993 S. Peoria St. which is a small office complex, The Peoria Professional Building, at Peoria and East Cornell Avenue.

Callers said the shooting occurred at a party at that address.

“Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” police said in a statement. “This male was pronounced deceased at the scene. Officers located a second victim, a juvenile male with an apparent gunshot wound, this male was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”

Homicide detectives said circumstances leading to the shooting have yet to be determined.

Coroner officials will release the identity of the slain man at a later date.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.