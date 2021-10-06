Man dies after shooting Tuesday night in north Aurora

AURORA | An unidentified man died after being shot Tuesday night while near East 22nd Avenue and Galena Street in north Aurora, police said in a tweet.

The man, unidentified by police, was rushed to a nearby hospital at about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, but he died Wednesday morning, police said.

“Witnesses reported two suspects, only described as Black males,” police said in a tweet.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. By using Crime Stoppers tipsters can remain anonymous and become eligible for a $2,000 reward.