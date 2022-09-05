Man seriously injured during early Monday shooting in east-central Aurora

AURORA | Few details were released about an unidentified man shot and wounded in east-central Aurora early Monday, police said.

The man “arrived at a local hospital” at about 2:45 a.m. suffering serious injuries from a gunshot wound, police said in a social media post.

The shooting occurred near East Iliff Avenue and South Havana Street, and that the investigation is ongoing.

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.