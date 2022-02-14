Man says he was shot in Aurora early Sunday, sought medical help about 20 hours after

AURORA | An unidentified man was shot in the leg while in the area of East Colfax Avenue early Sunday and apparently found his own way to a hospital about 20 hours later, according to police.

It appears the man’s trip to get medical help Sunday night at about 9:30 p.m. promoted notification of police.

The man said he was shot while in the area of Beeler Street and East Colfax Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police said there is no suspect information, and that the shooting victim is expected to survive his injury.

No other details were released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.