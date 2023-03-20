Man injured when shot in back walking near Colfax in Aurora Saturday

AURORA | An unidentified man was shot in the back and injured Saturday night as he and another man were walking near Colfax in Aurora, police said.

Police said the unidentified man and another were walking some where near East Colfax Avenue and Billings Street in east central Aurora when “they heard a single gunshot,” police reported on Twitter at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

“One of the men was struck in the back,” police said. “He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”

Police later said the found a shell casing in the area, No other details were released.