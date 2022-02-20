Man in north Aurora shot Saturday night in the leg, wounded

AURORA | An unidentified man was shot and wounded Saturday night outside an apartment complex in north Aurora, police said.

Police were called to 15737 E 13th Place after reports of a shooting. A man had been shot in the leg and was taken to a nearby hospital.

At about 11:30 p.m., police said on social media that the man’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

The shooting suspect was still at large at press time. Police said a description of the shooter was unavailable.

No other details were released.