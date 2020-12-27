Man in north Aurora alley dies Saturday from gunshot wound

AURORA | Police say an unidentified man discovered in a northwest Aurora alley died from a gunshot wound late Saturday.

Police were called to the area near East 20th Avenue and Fulton Street at 11:18 p.m. to investigate a possible shooting.

“Upon arrival officers located a deceased adult male with an apparent gunshot wound in the alleyway between Fulton and Florence Street,” police spokesperson Lt. Chris Amsler said in a statement. “At this time detectives from the major crimes/homicide unit are investigating this case as a suspicious death.”

As per standard Aurora police protocol, the dead man’s identity will be released at a later date by the Adams County coroner office.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.