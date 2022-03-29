Police say Denver man shot his brother to death Monday in Aurora motel

AURORA | Hours after a 47-year-old man was shot dead in his Aurora motel room, police accused the man’s brother of murder in the case and arrested him.

“The suspect, who is the brother of the deceased victim, has been identified as Jimmy Lee Churchill,” police said in a statement. “He was arrested for first-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.”

Police said Churchill, 33, is from Denver. He remains in Aurora police custody on a no-bond hold.

Police said there was some kind of altercation between the two men inside a room of the Radiant Inn, 10905 E. Colfax Ave.

The shooting occurred at about 4:40 a.m.,according to police.

Churchill is currently being held at the Aurora Detention Center on a no bond hold. The man’s slain brother was not identified.

Court records show Churchill was convicted of aggravated assault, menacing and burglary in 2010. He was convicted of armed robbery and aggravated assault in 2011, and ID theft and theft in late 2011.

The killed man’s name will be released by the Arapahoe County coroner’s office at at later date, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.