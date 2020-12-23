Man hears gunfire after getting off Colfax bus and realizes he’s been shot, police say

AURORA | An 18-year-old man was shot and injured Tuesday evening while walking on East Colfax Avenue near Moline Street just after getting off an RTD, Aurora police reported in a tweet.

Police said the unnamed man said he had just stepped down from the bus at about 10 p.m. when he heard gunfire. He then realized he’d been shot.

Police said he somehow got to a nearby hospital emergency room.

“Fortunately the victim’s injuries are not life threatening,” a police spokesperson tweeted. “Suspect(s) are still at large.”

Police ask that anyone with information call Aurora police or tweet @CrimeStoppersCO.