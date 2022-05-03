Man grazed by bullet in Tuesday shooting in Aurora

AURORA | A man was grazed by a bullet Tuesday afternoon in Aurora when a gunman in a red SUV “drove up” and opened fire, police said.

The unidentified man did not receive medical attention for his injury, according to police.

Police said at about 1 p.m. a person drove up and “shots were fired and (the) car drove away” in the 900 block of Elkhart Street in central Aurora.

No other information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.