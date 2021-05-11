Man gets 45 years for shooting, maiming estranged wife’s paramour in Aurora

AURORA | An Englewood man who shot and wounded his estranged wife’s boyfriend in an Aurora driveway last year has been sentenced to more than four decades in state prison.

An Arapahoe County District Court judge sentenced David Torrez, 35, to 45 years behind bars last week for attempting to murder his wife’s partner in February 2020, according to

the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Torrez pleaded guilty to the felony charge of attempted first-degree murder after deliberation earlier this spring in exchange for other counts getting dismissed.

Investigators said Torrez tracked his wife and her male companion to the latter’s home on South Pagosa Way shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 21, 2020, court records show.

As the pair were getting out of the man’s Jeep Wrangler, Torrez fired several shots toward the vehicle, striking his wife’s partner seven times. The 40-year-old man, whose name was redacted in court records, was shot twice in the head, four times in the arm and once in the leg, according to an arrest affidavit filed against Torrez. He survived the shooting after being airlifted to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Lakewood.

As he was being shot, Torrez’s wife said her companion proceeded “to jump back and physically shield her body with his,” according to the arrest document.

She said she heard Torrez tell the man “I hope you’re happy with yourself” as he fired his handgun. The woman was not shot amid the gunfire.

The woman later told investigators that she had been separated from Torrez and was in the process of divorcing him. She said he had a history of physically abusing her and tracking her whereabouts using tracers on her car and their shared cell phone plan.

“Mr. Torrez not only stalked the victims in this case, he hunted them,” Senior Deputy District Attorney Brian Eckhardt said in a statement. “In a planned execution, the defendant shot one of the victims seven times — including twice in the head — while the victim protected the defendant’s estranged wife from the bullets.This would have been a double homicide but for the strength and determination of the victims.”

After Torrez’s wife identified him as the suspected shooter, Aurora police traced his phone to the northern portion of the metroplex.

Later that same night, police in Dacono found Torrez passed out and smelling of alcohol in a car that had veered off of a frontage road and into a field, according to the affidavit. Responding officers found an empty Smith & Wesson handgun in Torrez’s car.

As he was being apprehended, Torrez “made unsolicited comments regarding how his wife had been cheating on him,” police in Dacono later told Aurora detectives.

In a joint statement, the man and woman who Torrez targeted urged others who are the subjects of abuse to seek help and contact authorities.

“To any woman or any person who might be in a situation of control and abuse: Please get help,” the pair said in a statement issued through the district attorney’s office. “You do not have to be in a situation where you’re being beaten for it to get bad, drastically and progressively. If there is extreme verbal, social, emotional and other forms of abuse — stalking and physical abuse will soon follow. Seek help, and get the law involved early. You are not alone, and it is not normal or justifiable to be in a home filled with fear, control and threats. The only reason we are alive today is because of a hero who sacrificed his body, and for the tireless medical efforts along with miracles that kept that hero alive.”

Torrez is currently incarcerated at the Arapahoe County jail in Centennial awaiting transfer to state prison, county records show. He has a court date scheduled in a separate misdemeanor case later this week.