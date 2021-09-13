Man gets 15 years in driver death after live-streaming 167-mph stunt on E-470

BRIGHTON | A 44-year-old man who livestreamed himself on Facebook as he drove more than 160 miles per hour along the E-470 tollway on the border of Denver and Aurora three years ago has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for using his car to strike and kill another motorist.

The Adams County District Attorney’s Office says Bryan Kirby, formerly of Aurora, was sentenced on Friday. A jury convicted Kirby in July. He was also convicted of reckless manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident causing death.

A spokesperson for the DA’s office said Kirby was livestreaming to his Facebook account while driving on E-470 on Oct. 13, 2018, at one point accelerating to 167 miles per hour.

Near the intersection with East 64th Avenue in far northeast Aurora, Kirby crossed the center line and struck another motorist from behind while traveling at about 120 miles per hour.

“A loud crunching noise could be heard in the livestream as the phone appeared to tumble around the interior of the vehicle, and the video abruptly stopped,” Chris Hopper, spokesperson for the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, wrote in a news release. “Following the crash, Kirby fled the area.”

The person whose car was struck, 67-year-old Robert Hamilton, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Hopper.

“Mr. Kirby’s unconscionable and reckless actions took a life and destroyed a family,” District Attorney Brian Mason said in a statement.