Man found outside in west Aurora fatally shot Tuesday night

AURORA | An unidentified man died after being shot Tuesday night near East Alameda Avenue and South Peoria Road, according to Aurora police.

Officers responded at about 3:30 a.m. to a shooting reported in the 300 block of South Salem Street. There, they found a man lying on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital, police wrote in a news release. His identity will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office once he is positively identified and his family contacted.

“The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation and detectives are actively pursuing leads,” the release said. “No arrests had been made as of Wednesday morning.”

Members of the public may earn a reward of up to $2,000 for providing information about the crime anonymously through Metro Denver Crime Stoppers by calling 720-913-7867.