Man fatally shot in north Aurora Saturday afternoon

AURORA | Aurora police are investigating what precipitated a fatal shooting in the city’s northern pocket Saturday afternoon, authorities said via Twitter.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Beeler Street following a shooting in the area on Aug. 1, police tweeted at 1:20 p.m.

One man was declared dead at the scene. He likely will be identified by the Adams County Coroner’s Office in the coming days.

The 1700 block of Beeler Street is expected to be closed this afternoon as investigators further examine what led to the fatal shooting.

Anyone with any information related to this shooting is encouraged to call the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. The local branch of Crime Stoppers U.S.A. offers rewards of up to $2,000 for legitimate information. Tipsters can also call Aurora police directly at 303-627-3100.

Crime in the city has surged in recent months, with a 46.2% rise in reported murders in the first six months of year when compared to the same time frame in 2019. There were 25 homicides reported in the city between Jan. 1 and the end of July, according to police department statistics.