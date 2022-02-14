Man expected to survive injuries after being shot early Sunday at Aurora’s Utah Park

AURORA | Police said an unidentified man was shot and wounded early Sunday while somewhere at Utah Park in Aurora.

Police said the man was shot at about 5 a.m. He was rushed from the park at 1737 S. Troy St to a nearby hospital and his injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening.

The man’s age and identity were not released. Police added only that there was no suspect information available. Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.