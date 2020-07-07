Man drives himself to hospital Monday night after being shot in Aurora park

AURORA | Near-daily shootings continued in Aurora Monday night when a man drove himself to an Aurora hospital after being shot while in Del Mar Park, according to Aurora police.

It’s unclear when the shooting occurred or the condition of the wounded man, but police announced the shooting in a tweet at about 8:30 p.m.

Police have reported a sharp increase in the number of shootings and other episodes of violence for several weeks. This is the 23rd shooting in Aurora since June 1.

Police said there are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 303-739-6077 or callers can remain anonymous by contacting Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.