Man dies Tuesday after being found shot in Aurora McDonald’s parking lot

AURORA | Aurora police are looking for the driver of a silver car believed to be connected to a shooting that left one man mortally wounded beside a McDonald’s Tuesday evening.

Investigators found a man who had been shot at about 6:30 p.m. June 29 in the parking lot of the McDonald’s at 2651 S. Parker Road, near the border between Denver and Aurora, according to Agent Matt Longshore, spokesperson for the Aurora Police Department.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died a short time later. The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office is expected to identify the man in the coming days.

The Aurora Police Department’s major crimes and homicide unit has been tasked with investigating the shooting. Currently, authorities believe the shooter was driving a silver vehicle, though the make and model is unclear, according to tweets.

Anyone who may have potential information related to this fatal shooting is encouraged to call Aurora Detective Tim Glenn at 303-739-6068 or the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters who call the Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and be eligible for rewards up to $2,000.