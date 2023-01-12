Man dies from apparent stabbing Tuesday in Aurora

AURORA | Police are investigating the relationship between a man found stabbed to death near an Aurora auto service center Tuesday night and the person suspected of stabbing him.

Police were called to 10955 East Mississippi Avenue at about 7:30 p.m. after reports of a stabbing there.

“Once on scene, officers found a man suffering from apparent stab wounds,” Aurora police Agent Matthew Longshore said in a statement. “He was pronounced deceased at the scene a short time later.”

The man’s identity and certain cause of death will be released later by coroner officials.

“The circumstances leading up to the stabbing are still under investigation and detectives are actively pursuing leads,” Longshore said. “The relationship between the deceased and the suspect are not yet known.”

As of Wednesday, there were no arrests.

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.