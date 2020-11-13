Man dies after crashing into light pole Thursday in Aurora

AURORA | One man has died after he crashed his Lexus SUV in southwest Aurora Thursday evening.

Aurora police said the man driving the Lexus was traveling north on South Parker Road when he attempted to turn right onto South Peoria Street at about 9:45 p.m. Nov. 12.

The driver, who was the vehicle’s sole occupant, failed to negotiate the turn and struck a light pole, according to a news release. He died at a local hospital a short time later.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office is expected to identify the man in the coming days.

Investigators believe the man may have been speeding prior to the collision. It’s unknown if he was intoxicated when he struck the light pole.

Anyone who witnessed this collision or may have dashboard camera footage of the incident is encouraged to call the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters who call the Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and be eligible for rewards up to $2,000.