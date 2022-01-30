Man dead and girl, 17, wounded in early Sunday Aurora shootings

AURORA | A man was killed and a 17-year-old girl wounded in separate shootings early Sunday, police reported on social media.

Police said in a Twitter post at 1:59 a.m. that the 17-year-old had been shot while somewhere in the 3100 block of South Halifax Street in southeast Aurora.

The girl’s identity and details surrounding the shooting were not released.

They later said she was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and that the circumstances of the shooting and identity of the suspect or suspects remained under investigation.

Police said that later Sunday morning, officers were called to a shooting in northwest Aurora, where a man was shot and later died from his injuries.

Police said the man was shot at about 5 a.m. while inside a residence on the 1500 block of Dallas Street, near East Colfax Avenue.

“Investigators believe that there was a gathering at the residence when shots were fired and the man was struck,” police said later in a statement. No suspects were identified.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital and died from the gunfire injures.

The slain man’s identify will be released at a future date by the Adams County coroner office.

No arrests were said to have been made, and the suspect or suspects were said to still be at large.

Anyone with information about the Dallas Street shooting is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.