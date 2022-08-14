Man critically injured early Sunday during shooting outside Aurora sports bar

THE SENTINEL
AURORA | Police released few details about a shooting early Sunday outside an Aurora sports bar that left an unidentified man critically wounded.

“No suspect at this time,” police said in a tweet.

Police said the shooting happened at about 2 a.m. outside Challengers Sports Bar, 12161 E. Iliff Ave.

The “victim is an adult male who was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries,” police said.

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.

