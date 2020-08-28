Man charged with murder in connection with Aug. 14 double homicide

AURORA | An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the Aug. 14 shooting at a parking lot on East Cornell Circle that killed two people.

Kyree Brown was arrested Thursday after a short pursuit that ended at East 29th Street and Central Park Boulevard in Denver, according to a news release from the Aurora Police Department.

Brown has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and will be prosecuted in the 18th Judicial District.

Police responded to reports of a shooting near midnight on Aug. 14 at 11763 E. Cornell Circle. At the scene, they found an adult man and woman with gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to a local hospital where they later died from their injuries.

The victims were later identified by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office as Joseph Roland, 39, and Jossline Roland, 40. They were shot in a parking lot near 11763 E. Cornell Circle shortly after 11:45 p.m. Aug. 14, according to information released by the coroner and Aurora police. Both deaths were ruled homicides.

The news release included a statement from the Roland family thanking the department and the late Rolands’ employers for their support. The couple left behind five children who are being cared for by relatives, and Jossline Roland’s employer, the Law Offices of Dianne Sawaya, is establishing a trust for their care.

“Joe and Jossline are irreplaceable and will be dearly missed,” the statement said. “Your continued support, respect for privacy, and prayers are most appreciated in this time of unimaginable loss and grief.”