Two charged in shooting of Aurora man awakened by strangers and shot in his apartment; second shooting in a week

AURORA | Police say a man and a woman have been charged with a shooting Saturday where a man was awakened in his apartment by strangers and then shot multiple times, according to Aurora police.

Police say a third suspect is hospitalized, suffering gun shot wounds.

The homeowner, whom police did not identify, was rushed to a nearby, undisclosed hospital and is currently being treated. Police later said the man’s condition is “critical but stable.”

Police said they have arrested Marcus Smith, 25, and he has been charged with attempted second-degree murder in the case.

Police said Cubanicqua Lawrence, 23, has been arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree burglary and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery.

The identify of the third suspect and further details were not released.

“We will not be releasing any additional information about this case as it is now being prosecuted by the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office,” police said in a statement Sunday. “Further information will need to be obtained by their offices.”

The Arapahoe County jail online inmate search feature had no information about the suspects.

It was the second shooting at the Courtyards at Buckley apartment complex in a week.

Police were called to the apartment at 2155 S. Rifle Way at about 2:30 a.m. after reports of a possible shooting.

The complex was the scene of a shooting last week where five people were shot at a party.

“Upon arriving, officers found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds,” according to a statement by Aurora police spokesman Anthony Camacho. “Life rendering measures were applied by officers on scene.”

Camacho said there was a struggle between the man and undisclosed number of people the man didn’t know.

“During that struggle a firearm was discharged and the one party was injured,” Camacho said.

Police are trying to determine if there is a connection between the man and the strangers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Agent N. Hubert at 303-739-6090. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2000 by calling Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.