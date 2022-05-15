Man at Aurora Colfax motel shot in leg, wounded early Sunday

AURORA | Police say a man was shot and wounded early Sunday at an Aurora motel.

Few details of the shooting were released.

Police were responding to reports of a shooting at the Riviera Motel, 9100 E. Colfax Ave. some time early Sunday, according to a social media post.

Police posted a tweet about the shooting at about 4 a.m. The time of the shooting was not released.

“One adult male was found with a gun-shot wound to the leg,” police said. “He was transported to the hospital. No suspect description at this time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.