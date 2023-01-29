Man arrested in connection with Thursday fatal hit and run in Aurora

AURORA | Police arrested a man accused in a Thursday hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian, according to a news release from the Aurora Police Department.

Daniel Saenz-Moreno, 27, was arrested Friday and is facing a charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving death, the release said. The case will be sent to the 17th Judicial District.

Shortly before 6 a.m. on Thursday, Aurora 911 began receiving calls about a crash at the intersection of Peoria Street and East 19th Avenue, the release said. Officers arrived at the scene to find a man with life-threatening injuries lying in the roadway. He was transported to an area hospital, where he later died of his injuries, the release said.

APD’s traffic unit shut down Peoria Street for several hours to gather evidence.

“The initial investigation revealed a large SUV was traveling southbound on Peoria Street,” the release said. “A pedestrian was crossing from at the East 19th Avenue intersection, walking west to east. The driver of the SUV struck the pedestrian at the intersection of Peoria Street and East 19th Avenue, fatally injuring him. After striking the pedestrian, the driver drove away from the scene, failing to render aid.”

The vehicle connected to the crash was located nearby shortly after, the release said.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Adams County Coroner’s Office once his next of kin have been notified. The hit-and-run is Aurora’s second traffic fatality of the year.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing. Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.