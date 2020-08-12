Man arrested in Brighton machete attack that kills woman, injures 4

BRIGHTON | A man has been arrested for allegedly killing a 51-year-old woman and injuring her husband, two daughters and a family friend with a machete in their home in Brighton on Tuesday night, police said.

Multiple residents reported the attack but the suspect fled as officers arrived at the home, police spokesperson John Bradley said. Lonny Lynn McNair, 48, was arrested after a short car and foot chase in which police used a dog, he said. The details of McNair’s relationship to the family are still being investigated but McNair did know them, he said.

Police said McNair was being held in the Adams County jail. It was not clear if he has an attorney representing him.

Bonnie Skinner was killed in the attack, police said. Her husband Vincent Skinner, daughters Paige and Abigayle Skinner, and Daniel Smeal, a family friend who lived in the home, were hospitalized with serious injuries, police said.