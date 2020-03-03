Man accused of robbing, beating Aurora woman shot in the leg still at large

1 of 2

AURORA | Aurora police are currently searching for a 23-year-old man who allegedly punched a 19-year-old Aurora woman in the face last month moments before his friend reportedly shot her in the leg, according to court documents.

Police said Natnael Gebretsadik, 23, assaulted a woman around noon Feb. 4 near the intersection of Peoria Street and East Exposition Avenue, according to an arrest affidavit filed in Arapahoe County District Court.

Investigators wrote that Gebretsadik was driving a black BMW in the 700 block of Oswego court when he and another man, 20-year-old Javante Franklin, picked up an acquaintance on the side of the road and tried to steal her phone, according to the affidavit.

The acquaintance told police she and Franklin attended Eagle Crest High School together. She said she did not know the driver.

The teen told investigators that Franklin wanted to steal her phone to destroy evidence of a bank fraud scheme he had carried out using the woman’s checking account. She said Franklin and his cousin somehow wired $6,000 to her account in December and withdrew the money before the bank was able to detect that the funds were fraudulent. The woman was then on the hook for the money.

Franklin reportedly pistol-whipped and threatened to kill the woman at Gebretsadik’s behest, according to the affidavit.

“Javante put the gun in her face and told her to open the phone or that he was, ‘Going to kill her,’” according to the affidavit. “ … She was scared (of) being killed so she opened the phone.”

A struggle ensued after the woman unlocked her phone and attempted to get out of the car. In Ring doorbell videos from nearby houses, the woman could be seen hanging onto the driver’s side door of the car, “‘skiing’ on her feet in the snowpack road,” according to the affidavit. One of the occupants of the car then got out and fired two shots at the woman, striking her once in the leg.

On Feb. 11, authorities arrested Franklin, who police believe is a member of the Most Hated Gangster Crip street gang, for his involvement in the shooting, according to court records.

He is being held on attempted murder and other charges at the Arapahoe County jail, according to county records. His bond has been set at $505,000, and he’s due in court 1:30 p.m. March 9.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Gebretsadik’s arrest. He’s also wanted on attempted murder charges, according to police.

Gebretsadik faced multiple criminal charges in 2016 after he ran from Aurora police after a traffic stop near the intersection of East Evans Avenue and South Blackhawk Street. He was armed with a handgun during the chase, and refused multiple commands to stop, according to reporting from the time.

Officer Barry Gomez ultimately shot and wounded Gebretsadik before arresting him. The Arapahoe County District Attorney’s Office determined Gomez was justified in his shooting of Gebretsadik, who was 19 at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with any information related to Gebretsadik’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Officer Frank Fania at 303-921-8221.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can also call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. The local branch of Crime Stoppers U.S.A. offer rewards of up to $2,000 for legitimate information.