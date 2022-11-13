Man, 41, shot dead early Saturday in Aurora parking lot

AURORA | An unidentified 41-year-old man was found dead from a gunshot wound in an Aurora parking lot early Saturday, according to police.

Police were called to the 900 block of South Crystal Way at about 3 a.m. after reports of gunfire there.

“When they arrived, they found 41-year-old male lying in the parking lot suffering from a fatal gunshot wound,” Aurora Police Sgt. Faith Goodrich said in a statement. “He was pronounced deceased on scene.”

Police said investigators were looking for witnesses and evidence to the homicide.

“This is an open investigation and no arrests have been made,” Goodrich said.

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.