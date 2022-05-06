Man, 32, wounded in April during Aurora shooting dies from injuries

AURORA | A man shot and wounded three weeks ago in central Aurora has died, elevating the case to a homicide, police said.

Slain was Noah Pfister, 32, police said. No other identifying information was released.

Police were called to investigate a shooting at about 3:30 p.m. April 22 at 13140 E. Kansas Drive.

“Upon officers’ arrival, they located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” police said in a statement.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital. Police said the man died May 4 from gunshot wounds sustained during the shooting.

“At this early stage in the investigation, the facts and circumstances that led up to this death, to include suspect descriptions, are still being determined,” Agent Matthew Longshore said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.