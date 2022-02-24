Man, 31, shot, wounded after confrontation early Thursday in East Colfax parking lot

AURORA | Police said a 31-year-old unidentified man was shot and wounded early Thursday after some sort of confrontation in an East Colfax Avenue parking lot.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, after rescuers arrived, police said, and he is expected to survive his gunshot injuries.

Police reported the incident on social media at about 4:30 a.m. Thursday. The parking lot where the shooting occurred is at 9650 E. Colfax Ave.

Police said only that the suspect was “unknown.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.