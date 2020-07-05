Man, 31, dies after being shot near Colfax and Beeler in Aurora

AURORA | Aurora Police say a 31-year-old man died after being shot early Sunday while in the area of East Colfax Avenue and Beeler Street.

Police were called to the area at about 1:45 a.m. Sunday after reports of a shooting.

“When officers arrived on scene, they found a 31-year-old on the ground who had been shot,” Aurora Police Office Matthew Longshore said in a statement. “The male was transported to an area hospital where, unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries.”

Police did not release where in the area the unnamed man was shot, nor any other details.

The man’s identity will be released in coming days by the Adams County coroner’s office, as per city policy.

The shooting was one in a recent string of recent incidents of gunfire and violence.

Anyone with information about Sunday’s shooting is asked to call 303-739-6077 or callers can remain anonymous by contacting Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.