Man, 29, shot and wounded Saturday night while in East Colfax parking lot

AURORA | Police said an unidentified man was shot while in a parking lot at 9100 E. Colfax Avenue Saturday night and taken to a nearby hospital.

Police said only that the shooting occurred at about 10:30 p.m., that they injured man was 29 and is expected to survive his gunshot wounds.

Police said they had no information about the shooting suspect, nor what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.