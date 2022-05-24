Man, 26, sentenced to 32 years in prison for 2020 Aurora drug murder

BRIGHTON | A 26-year-old man was sentenced Monday to 32 years in prison after pleading guilty to shooting an Aurora man dead through an apartment bathroom door during a marijuana buy in 2020, according to officials from the 17th Judicial District in Adams County.

“This defendant pulled out a gun and fired into a closed bathroom door, killing an unsuspecting victim, all because he desired to steal a bag of marijuana,” said District Attorney Brian Mason. “This was a brutal, senseless killing which defies explanation.”

Police said Octavis Styles, 26 and Thomas Boles arrived at the north Aurora apartment of Surajadin Ahmed, 22, at about 5:30 p.m. March 21, 2020 to buy marijuana.

“After a short conversation, Ahmed went to the bathroom and closed the door,” DA officials said in a statement. The case was prosecuted by Chief Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Fritts and Deputy DA Stephanie Ryder.

Styles and Boles then pulled out guns and threatened other people inside the Windsor Court apartment, 10900 E. 16th Ave.

“Styles then fired three shots through the bathroom door, which struck Ahmed,” prosecutors said. “Styles and Boles grabbed several large bags of marijuana and fled the apartment.”

Ahmed was shot several times and was pronounced dead after being rushed to a local hospital.

Investigators said Styles was the gunman in the shooting, charging him with murder. He fled to Florida, but was captured there and returned to Colorado.

Styles and his brother both played football at Gateway High School after moving to the area from Florida nearly a decade ago, according to Sentinel Colorado reporting from the time.

On March 18, 2022, he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

This week, he was sentenced to 32 years in prison and five years of probation.

Boles previously pleaded guilty to robbery and aggravated menacing, and was sentenced to 19 years in prison.