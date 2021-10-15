Man, 25, killed early Friday in Aurora during 2-car crash

AURORA | Police said a motorist who ran a red just after midnight Friday at South Havana Street and East Iliff Avenue died after his minivan collided with an SUV in the intersection.

Police were called to the two-car crash at 12:15 a.m., police spokesman Lt. Chris Amsler said in a statement.

“The initial investigation reveals that a white minivan was traveling eastbound on East Iliff Avenue,” Amsler said. “The van failed to stop for a red signal light and struck a blue Jeep Compass that was traveling southbound on South Havana Avenue.”

The 25-year-old man driving the minivan was unresponsive when rescuers arrived, police said. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and died there from injuries sustained during the crash.

“The driver of the Jeep was not injured during the crash,” Amsler said.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash, including whether drugs, alcohol or speed were factors in the crash.

The identity of the driver will be released by the Arapahoe County coroner office, which is standard police procedure.