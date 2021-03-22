Man, 22, found shot dead Sunday outside of Aurora tire store

AURORA | Aurora police announced a homicide investigation Monday after officers found a dead man with multiple gunshot wounds outside of a South Peoria Street tire store Sunday morning.

The Aurora Police Department’s Major Crimes Homicide Unit is investigating the incident. Police identified the victim as 22 year-old Vincent Brown.

Officers said they responded for a welfare check Sunday at 10 a.m. and found Brown outside of Front Range Tire near the intersection of East Cornell Avenue and South Peoria Street.

The Arapahoe County Corner’s Office later found that Brown was shot multiple times and killed.

Police encouraged anyone who has information about this case to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720)-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.