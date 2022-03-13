Male shot in the hand early Sunday in southeast Aurora after confrontation

AURORA | Two males told police one was shot in the hand by an unknown male who confronted them while they were in their car early Sunday in east Aurora, police said.

A 22-year-old man told police he and his brother were sitting in their car in the area of Tower Road and East Hampden Avenue at about 12:30 a.m. “when they were approached by an unknown male who pointed a gun at them,” police said in a social media post.

Some kind of altercation occurred and the man, 22, was shot in the hand.

The shooting victim found his own way to a nearby hospital.

“No suspect has been identified and no arrests have been made,” police said.