Lone Tree police will not be charged in fatal Park Meadows mall shooting

DENVER | Two Lone Tree police officers will not face criminal charges connected to the fatal shooting of a shoplifting suspect who fired a gun at them.

The Denver Post reports that the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s office announced Monday that the officers were justified in killing Kenneth Sisneros Feb. 28.

The office says Lone Tree Police Sgt. Andrew Montes and Officer Charles Miller were justified in shooting Sisneros.

Authorities say a Park Meadows Shopping Resort security guard tried to stop Sisneros and another person as they attempted to steal items worth about $2,000.

Authorities say when police arrived Sisneros fired four rounds at the officers in the parking lot.

Police say each officer fired 12 rounds and 10 rounds struck Sisneros.

